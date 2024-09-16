Celtic sailed past struggling Hearts in game clouded by VAR controversy, Hibs grabbed their first win against St. Johnstone and Aberdeen held off Motherwell to keep pace at the top of the league as we were treated to another pulsating weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United fell to their first defeat of the season as an early strike from Tom Lawrence helped Rangers win 1-0 at Tannadice, while Ross County were extremely impressive as they beat Dundee 2-0 at Dingwall. Elsewhere, St Mirren and Kilmarnock played out a 2-2 draw. But who were the players that stood out above the rest this weekend? Who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and ensured their team took a vital three points?

Here are the XI players who were the best in their position this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-1-2 formation, using live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic) The Danish goalkeeper kept his fifth clean sheet of the season in the win over Hearts and was the league's highest-rated goalkeeper with an 8.2 ranking. He made three saves, had 100% passing accuracy and 11 recoveries. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Chris Cadden (Hibs) The full-back picked up a vital assist in Hibs' 2-0 win over St Johnstone, alongside a rating of 8.2 for his performance. Cadden won 75% of his tackles, seven recoveries and was dispossessed just once at the weekend. Hibs' player of the weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) The pick of Celtic's defenders at the weekend, he was rated at 8.2 for his display against Hearts. Had a 89% passing accuracy, won all bar one of his aerial duels and won 100% of his tackles. Colossus. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales