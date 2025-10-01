Rodgers keen for peace at Parkhead as fans plan latest protest

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful harmony will soon break out around Celtic as supporters prepare for a 29-minute silent protest against the club’s board at the start of Thursday’s Europa League match at home to Braga.

The Parkhead hierarchy have come under heavy fire from large sections of a fanbase who feel their perceived failure to back the manager in the summer transfer window contributed to a Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty in late August.

The discontent is showing no signs of fading, with supporters planning to remain silent for 29 minutes to reflect what the Celtic Fans Collective group described as “29 days of silence from the Celtic board refusing to respond to an open letter signed by over 420 Celtic fan clubs and organisations”.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a press conference at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League match against Braga. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

There was a 12-minute protest at last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Hibs and another one lasting 32 minutes is planned for Sunday’s William Hill Premiership visit of Motherwell.

“I think our focus is pretty much on the performance on the pitch, that is the only thing that we can control,” Rodgers said on the eve of the Braga match.

“I really hope that the stadium is full because that’s what Celtic is about for me. It’s an incredible club and our history is based around our supporters and what they bring. I understand frustrations, but I hope that we still have a full stadium here backing the team.

“I think that obviously Celtic Park is renowned for its atmosphere and what it can do to the opponents.

“But I suppose my message, probably for the longer term, is that hopefully both parties can sit down and respect the differences and find a solution so that we can all pull together again because that’s what’s always key here for Celtic.

“Until that happens, I need to manage the team to maximise what we can get out of the team.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a training session at the Lennoxtown ahead of the Europa League match against Braga. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rodgers, who has previously spoken about his frustrations with the summer transfer window, admitted his team are being undermined by a lack of firepower after winning just three of their last eight matches in all competitions.

“Of course, we’re not scoring as many goals as normal,” said the manager, who hopes to welcome midfielder Reo Hatate and defender Auston Trusty back into his squad.

“But the team are still showing a real resilient side. We haven’t lost this season. Defensively, we are very strong.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand where and why we haven’t got the goals. A manager can always transform a team but the trajectory of a team will always come down to the level of players that you have. Football is not rocket science.

“It was the same way back in years as to what it is now. The players ultimately will transform the trajectory of your football. So for us, we brought some new players in. We give them time to settle in.