Celtic will look to pick up their first Europa League win of the campaign as they welcome Braga to Parkhead on Thursday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Last week’s 1-1 draw against Crvena zvezda in the opening game of the competition helped the champions get off to a positive start last week, but after a frustration 0-0 draw with Hibs in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, Brendan Rodgers’ side will have their attention firmly focused on ensured they get back to winning ways against their Portuguese counterparts.

As for the visitors, Braga, head coach Carlos Vicens enters the game under pressure after failing to win any of his side’s last five league games. The 42-year-old boss called his players’ desire into question after the weekend defeat to Nacional, but has insisted he will not walk away from the job, despite frustrated fans waving white handkerchiefs in protest at his management on Sunday.

Celtic boss has plenty to mull over ahead of the game, too. Does Colby Donovan return to the starting XI after being rested on Saturday? Who starts up front? Has Arne Engels done enough to keep his place in the starting XI, or will Benjamin Nygren return to the team?

Ahead of the game at Parkhead, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT Remains out with a hamstring problem, but is making good progress in his rehab, as per an interview in his native Canada earlier this month.

Mario Dorgeles - Braga - OUT Braga head coach Carlos Vicens will be without the Ivorian midfielder due to a ligament injury. He won't return until early in November, according to reports.

Auston Trusty - Celtic - DOUBT Has missed the last month with plantar fasciitis, but could return to the Celtic squad for the visit of Braga, as per reports from head coach Brendan Rodgers last week.