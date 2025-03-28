Brendan Rodgers accuses Rangers star of disrespect as Celtic boss addresses Old Firm controversary

Celtic and Rangers managers take differing views on incident

Brendan Rodgers has accused Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny of disrespecting Celtic supporters while celebrating his side's late winner at Parkhead a fortnight ago.

Cerny, who had been substituted minutes earlier, was seen spraying the contents of a water bottle into the stand as he raced down the trackside to join the Rangers celebrations after Hamza Igamane's 88th minute strike sealed a 3-2 victory.

The incident sparked a furious reaction from the Celtic fans behind the away dugout and even led to a police probe although no charges have been brought against the Czech Republic international.

Interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson defended his player in front of the media on Thursday - saying he had "no issue" with his celebration. However, Celtic boss Rodgers has taken umbrage with Cerny’s behaviour and insisted he would not condone similar actions from his own players.

"It’s respect, isn’t it," Rodgers stated. "I think it's a lack of respect if a player runs up a touchline and he's squirting a water bottle in the supporter's face. I certainly wouldn't want my players to do it.

“Listen, it works both ways. There’s a lot that comes to players as well from the stands to coaches, managers and players. But I think we all know there's a line that we shouldn't cross. It is a very emotive game, an amazing fixture, and I thought it was great to have the fans back in. I think that gave it that extra bit as well. But I just think there is lines we can't antagonise, because in this fixture in particular, that can lead to an issue.

“I understand the jubilation and Rangers players had every right to celebrate with their supporters. You come to Celtic Park - like it would be when you go to Ibrox - and when you win a game of that magnitude you celebrate. But not in that way.”

Rangers interim boss Ferguson took a different view.

He said: "The reaction was, he's excited because his team-mate has just scored what was to be the winning goal. I would have a problem if my players and staff sat in their seat and never said a word or done anything.

"I want to see players and staff celebrate. We play football to win games, and when we win games I want to see my players and staff celebrate alongside our supporters.