One of Celtic’s greatest ever players, today would have been Jimmy ‘Jinky’ Johnstone’s 81st birthday.
Born on September 30, 1944, in Viewpark, his Celtic legacy was cemented with a bronze statue of the former Scotland international in 2008, which still proudly outside the Parkhead main entrance in honour of the great man.
A key figure in the Lisbon Lions team of 1967, the winger also won nine league titles, four Scottish Cups, and five Scottish League Cups during his time with Celtic, before he left for San Jose Earthquakes in 1975. Capped 23 times by the Scotland national team, he also represented Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, and Elgin City during a supremely successful 17-year career.
Sadly passing away on March 13, 2006, after a five-year battle with motor neuron disease (MND), Johnstone is sadly missed by the footballing world, and continues to be heralded as one of Celtic’s most cherished players of all time.
Here are 13 of the best quotes about the man himself from footballing great, such as Pele, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Martin O’Neill.
