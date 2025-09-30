3 . Former Celtic manager Jock Stein on Johnstone...

"People might say I will be best remembered for being in charge of the first British club to win the European Cup or leading Celtic to nine league championships in a row, but I would like to be remembered for keeping the wee man, Jimmy Johnstone, in the game five years longer than he might have been. That is my greatest achievement." | SNS Group 0141 221 3602