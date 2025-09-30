Here are 13 of the best quotes about Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone 81 years on from his birth in North Lanarkshire. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Best Jimmy Johnstone Quotes: 13 of the most interesting things said about the Celtic legend on football and his Parkhead legacy

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 15:31 BST

Here are 13 of the best quotes about Celtic legend Jimmy ‘Jinky’ Johnstone legend on, what would have been, his 81st birthday.

One of Celtic’s greatest ever players, today would have been Jimmy ‘Jinky’ Johnstone’s 81st birthday.

Born on September 30, 1944, in Viewpark, his Celtic legacy was cemented with a bronze statue of the former Scotland international in 2008, which still proudly outside the Parkhead main entrance in honour of the great man.

A key figure in the Lisbon Lions team of 1967, the winger also won nine league titles, four Scottish Cups, and five Scottish League Cups during his time with Celtic, before he left for San Jose Earthquakes in 1975. Capped 23 times by the Scotland national team, he also represented Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, and Elgin City during a supremely successful 17-year career.

Sadly passing away on March 13, 2006, after a five-year battle with motor neuron disease (MND), Johnstone is sadly missed by the footballing world, and continues to be heralded as one of Celtic’s most cherished players of all time.

Here are 13 of the best quotes about the man himself from footballing great, such as Pele, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Martin O’Neill.

"I don’t think he knew what he was going to do next, so what chance did the opposition have?”

1. Tommy Gemmell on Jimmy Johnstone...

"One player who sticks in my mind is the little red haired winger, Jimmy Johnstone. He had such skill and was the kind of player I always enjoy watching."

2. Brazil legend Pele on Johnstone...

"People might say I will be best remembered for being in charge of the first British club to win the European Cup or leading Celtic to nine league championships in a row, but I would like to be remembered for keeping the wee man, Jimmy Johnstone, in the game five years longer than he might have been. That is my greatest achievement."

3. Former Celtic manager Jock Stein on Johnstone...

"Growing up I had two real heroes, George Best and Jimmy Johnstone. One week I’d say Jimmy was the best and the next I’d say it was George. I don’t think many people will know I actually played with Jimmy at Dundee. It was the smallest right side of midfield the club ever had."

4. Ex-Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on Johnstone...

