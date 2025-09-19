Celtic's accounts laid bare as Peter Lawwell addresses fans amid protests and significant profit

Cash reserves remain high as Parkhead chief lays out figures

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have announced a profit of £33.9 million in their latest accounts and have a cash reserve of £77.3m, with chairman Peter Lawwell “pleased to report another successful year” for the club.

The Scottish champions made their financial figures for the year ended June 30, 2025 public on Friday evening and continue to show strong numbers off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £33.9m of profits after tax are up significantly from £13.4m a year ago, with Celtic making £31.5m on player sales, including Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi. In the same period, they paid £38.6m on players. Group revenue increased by 15.2 per cent to 143.6m, while the cash in the bank is almost identical from June 2024, rising by £100k from £77.2m.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell. | SNS Group

Celtic’s stark upturn in revenue was put down to the club’s performance in the Champions League, where they reached the last-16 play-offs before being defeated by Bayern Munich. However, Lawwell reported that after the purchase of players such as Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Jota, Auston Trusty and Adam Idah, first-team labour costs were the highest in the history of the club.

The results have been posted amid fan unrest, with some Celtic supporters calling for the board to resign after a frugal summer transfer window. As a consequence, Celtic failed to qualify for the Champions League after losing in the final play-off round to Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan. Lawwell and his fellow directors Dermot Desmond and Michael Nicholson have been the targets of protests due to lack of investment in the first team.

Lawwell addressed the dissenters by saying: “We recognise and share the frustration and disappointment of our supporters with respect to the timing of some of the incoming acquisitions. We will always look to improve how we operate and overcome challenges where possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s full chairman’s statement

Lawwell’s full chairman’s statement read: “I am pleased to report on another successful year for Celtic Football Club (“the Club”) both on and off the pitch. The year ended 30 June 2025 saw the Club continue our domestic success coupled with a memorable European campaign and the delivery of a strong set of financial results. I congratulate Brendan, his backroom team and all our players for a memorable season.

“Revenue increased to £143.6m (2024: £124.6m), with the increase driven by a significant uplift in matchday income and UEFA rights distributions following a successful Champions League campaign. This reflected the expanded Champions League format which now guarantees eight matches over the previous six and the fact we reached the play-off round. Profit after tax increased to £33.9m (2024: £13.4m), driven by the strong revenue growth and substantial gains from player trading of £31.5m (2024: £6.6m). These gains were largely reinvested into the playing squad, aligned to the Club’s commitment to sustained on-field success.

“Despite these strong earnings, year-end cash remained broadly flat at £77.3m (2024: £77.2m). During the year we invested heavily in the first team, both by way of player transfers and wages along with infrastructure across our estate. First team labour costs were the highest levels in the history of the Club. In total and including committed agent fees, £42.6m was invested in player acquisitions during the year, more than doubling the prior year spend, marking the highest single-season investment in the Club’s history including twice breaking the Club transfer record. As a result, the carrying value of the squad is the highest it has been in the history of the Club. Over the past three years to 30 June 2025, total investment in player registrations including committed agent fees has totalled £77.5m.

Celtic fans have been vociferous in their displeasure at the club's transfer business. | SNS Group

“The Board shares the ambition of our supporters to see the strongest possible team on the pitch and will continue to balance short-term performance with long-term financial stability, and we must factor in the long-term implications of all decisions made today. This strategy is vital to Celtic and has been pivotal to our success over the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the pitch, the Club secured its 55th league title, winning the Scottish Premiership for the fourth consecutive season. We also lifted the Premier Sports Cup by defeating Rangers and reached the Scottish Cup Final, narrowly missing out on a domestic treble after losing out on penalties to Aberdeen. In Europe, we embraced the new Champions League format, playing eight group stage matches, earning 12 points and finishing 21st out of 36. This led to a high-profile play-off tie against Bayern Munich, where we exited the competition by a single goal following an aggregate 2-1 defeat. The campaign was a source of pride for the Club and our supporters. Our current domestic season has started strongly and at the time of writing we currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership and have reached the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

“Our Women’s team made their debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in season 2024/25, an historic milestone for the Club. While the European challenge proved difficult, the experience gained will serve the team well as they look to build on their progress in the seasons ahead. The physical demands of European football undoubtedly had an adverse effect on domestic performance where we finished fourth in the league. Elena and the team look forward to the new season with enthusiasm and optimism.

Lawwell addresses supporters

“During the 2025 summer transfer window, the Club undertook a number of changes to the Men’s first team squad as part of our ongoing strategy to refresh and strengthen the playing group by signing 11 players. We have acquired the registrations of Shin Yamada, Ross Doohan, Benjamin Nygren, Kieran Tierney, Callum Osmand, Hayato Inamura, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Sebastian Tounekti and Kelechi Iheanacho along with the temporary transfers of Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Marcelo Saracchi.

“We recognise and share the frustration and disappointment of our supporters with respect to the timing of some of the incoming acquisitions. We will always look to improve how we operate and overcome challenges where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The registrations of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nicolas Kühn, Adam Idah, Mitchel Frame, Marco Tilio and Hyeok-kyu Kwon were permanently transferred to other clubs with Scott Bain, Greg Taylor and Daniel Cummings leaving at the end of their contracts. In addition, Maik Nawrocki, Adam Montgomery, Stephen Welsh and Luis Palma departed on loan. As always, we thank those players for their contributions to Celtic and wish them every success for the coming season at their new clubs.

“Looking forward, myself and the Executive team will continue to represent our Club at the highest level of domestic and European football. Given the financial disparity that now exists across European Leagues it is vital that the interests of Scottish Football are represented to ensure that we are not only able to maintain our position but also to grow and take advantage of the continued global expansion of football.

“This year also brought real sadness with the passing of Lisbon Lions John Clark and John Fallon, and our former Chairman Jack McGinn. Their contributions to Celtic and Scottish Football were immense, and we will continue to honour their legacy.