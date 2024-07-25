Believe it or not, it is approaching almost 30 years since Celtic legend Henrik Larsson walked through the doors at Celtic Park.
Joining the club from Feyenoord on 25 July 1997 for a fee of just £650k, he is regarded as arguably the greatest foreign import in Scottish football history after scoring 242 goals in just 315 appearances for the Hoops - he was dubbed the King of Kings for a reason and is worshipped by the Celtic faithful 20 years after he left the club for Barcelona.
One of the club’s greatest ever players, Larsson won five Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time with the club, while he was named Scottish Premier League Golden Boot winner five times, SFWA Footballer of the Year twice, SPFA Players' Player of the Year twice, European Golden Boot winner and was named as a UEFA Golden Player in 2003.
His love for Celtic is just as big as the club’s love for him, so we look on the best quotes from the Swedish striker about his love for the Hoops fans and his ‘life changing’ move to the East End of Glasgow.