Celtic’s new defender has his say on move, Hearts are linked with a right-back and Alfredo Morelos could be off to Russia.

Zak Vyner, once of Aberdeen, has been linked with Rangers.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Monday morning:

Lagerbielke on Celtic move

Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has spoken on his impending move to Celtic. The 23-year-old centre-back is expected to complete his move to the Glasgow club in the coming days. He played for the Swedish club in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Hammarby and said on the move to Scotland: “A fun challenge to come to a big club in Europe and play the Champions League and hopefully win titles. So that would be fun. It is a very big club with a good Swedish connection with Henrik Larsson, Starfelt, Lustig and Mjällby among others. They play the Champions League every year and win titles. I know that the clubs have been in negotiations, that's what I know.”

Hearts eye up right-back

Hearts are reportedly in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over a loan move for defender Odel Offiah. The 20-year-old, who is the son of rugby league legend Martin Offiah, has played five times for the Seagulls, including twice in the English Premier League. Offiah would provide competition for Nathaniel Atkinson, who is the Jambos’ only recognised right-back in the current squad.

Vyner linked with Rangers

Rangers have been linked with a couple of centre-backs over the past week, and the latest is Bristol City’s Zak Vyner. The 26-year-old, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Aberdeen, is out of contract at the end of the season and with no breakthrough on a new deal, his situation has reportedly alerted Rangers, Luton Town and Bristol City to his situation. Gers boss Michael Beale still wants to reinforce his team, looking to add to the nine summer signings already in the door at Ibrox.

Russia an option for Alfredo Morelos

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is still searching for a new club and a move to Russia could be an option, according to his agent Martin Camagno. "I am negotiating with several top clubs from Russia who are interested in signing Alfredo Morelos,” Camagno said. "There is a very strong championship in Russia, which Alfredo looks at with great admiration."

