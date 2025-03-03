Before Celtic I played a sport much more aggressive than football - I don’t know how I used to do it

Striker recalls hurling past as Celtic announce Cork friendly

Adam Idah recalled the early hurling career that stood him in good stead for the rigours of playing for Celtic after announcing a return to his native Cork with the Scottish champions.

Idah and his team-mates will face his boyhood favourites Cork City in a friendly on July 8.

Celtic will take on Tim Clancy’s side at SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh, a GAA venue in Idah’s home city.

The Republic of Ireland international played Gaelic football and for the youth ranks of local hurling club Douglas before moving to Norwich to kick-start his professional football career.

Celtic's Adam Idah is looking forward to returning to his native Cork for a pre-season friendly in July. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I love the hurling,” the 24-year-old said. “I didn’t actually want to move over to England when I was younger. I wanted to stay and play hurling, but I think it worked out well in the end.

“But I still love hurling. I watched the lads play in a final not that long ago. I still keep in touch with it and to have a puck-about here earlier was amazing.

“It’s a lot more aggressive than football, I can tell you that. When I watch the games now, I’m like, ‘Wow! I don’t know how I used to do that’.

“I suppose any sport in general builds a lot of character in you when you’re younger. Playing with friends and going out and enjoying the sport you love can really build you as a person. I suppose it has helped.”

Idah added: “I haven’t played in Cork since I was 15 and didn’t think I’d ever come back and play here. So to come back in the summer is going to be brilliant.

“It will be amazing. There’s obviously a massive Celtic fan base in Cork so it’ll be like a home game.

“It’ll be really cool to have the Cork fans and the Celtic fans. It’ll be a bit of a strange one because I think everyone will be supporting both sides. But it’ll be a fantastic day. I still support Cork City, they were obviously my team growing up, so it’s exciting.”

Adam Idah celebrates scoring for Celtic. | SNS Group

Idah will quickly switch his focus to the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup when he returns to Scotland.

Celtic host Hibernian on Sunday in the quarter-finals of a competition that Idah decided last season with a winner in the final stages of the final against Rangers.

Hibs have proven themselves difficult opponents for Celtic, with a 2-1 win over the champions last month amid an ongoing 15-match unbeaten run.

“There’s no doubt that Hibs are a fantastic team,” Idah said. “They’ve won so many games now and they’re a really good side.

“We were poor that game and we know ourselves that we can be a lot better. The game now coming up will be an exciting one and we are ready for it.