Celtic's Old Firm party: 20 stunning fan and celeb pictures from big win over Rangers

Celtic captain Callum McGregor underlined the difference in class between the William Hill Premiership champions and Rangers with a brilliant strike to round off a 3-0 Old Firm victory at Parkhead.

McGregor delivered his second screamer of the season to add to first-half goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic went above Aberdeen on goal difference and five points ahead of their city rivals.

Rangers started both halves brightly but could not deal with or match Celtic’s cutting edge.

Celtic adapted seamlessly to the loss of last season’s star player, Matt O’Riley, as Paulo Bernardo produced a first-half display bursting with energy and invention while McGregor dictated play and Reo Hatate produced several moments of class.

They later introduced new signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan with the latter instantly looking at home following his move from Dundee.

Rangers had Vaclav Cerny making his debut in the fixture but the winger failed to live up to expectations following a bright start to his career in Glasgow.

