Brendan Rodgers laments 'baffling' Celtic moment as attack and Kasper Schmeichel get scrutiny

Manager unable to fathom disallowed goal in Europa League defeat

Brendan Rodgers lamented the contentious VAR call that he believes cost his side the chance of landing a positive Europa League result against Braga.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike early in the second half looked to have cancelled out Ricardo Horta’s opener only for the officials to decide that the striker had used an arm to control the ball before shooting. Replays, however, appeared to show the ball had struck Iheanacho’s head rather than his arm.

Celtic went on to concede a second goal five minutes from time and Rodgers revealed he was baffled by the call not to allow the Iheanacho one to stand.

Referee Tobias Stieler speaks to Celtic striker Kelechi Iheanacho after his disallowed goal. | SNS Group

He said: “The whole nature of VAR is supposedly to help and support the officials on the field. When it happened, I didn't think it was a handball. But it's only really when you see it and get clarity on the images that it doesn't even go, with the greatest respect, even near to it [the arm]. Whether it's in real time or slowed down, it's hit his face and he's away.

“That for me is what VAR is about, to correct the wrong decision. So, it was a wee bit baffling that he wasn't even asked to come over and look at the screen.

“I can't understand why the referee isn't asked to go and have a look at it. I think if you're looking at that, even if you look at it once, twice, and I'm assuming the guys in the VAR will have watched it more than that, because of the time it took, there's absolutely no way from every angle you look at that he's touched it [with his arm]. And that's a big moment in the game for us.

“I think it's very clear if you watch it - it's a mistake. And that is why we have the VAR to overcome that. For us, it was a big moment in the game.”

Celtic have a problem in attack

This was the fifth match this season in which Celtic had failed to score and Rodgers conceded it was an ongoing issue that he was going to have to address.

“Whatever it is, I need to find the solution,” conceded the manager. “There have been too many games now where we haven't scored, from a team that last year scored the most goals in the last 54 years of the club's history. So, yes, we're just in a spell now and it's my responsibility.

“I need to somehow find the solutions to that because we haven't been scoring. We've got into some good areas and the keeper’s made some good saves, but we still need to be more aggressive in our attacking play.”

Braga’s opener midway through the first half should have been dealt with better by Kasper Schmeichel, the goalkeeper beaten from a speculative shot from around 35 yards out.

The Dane also looked shaky with some of his passing and clearances and Rodgers revealed the pair would have a chat about it all.