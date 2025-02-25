Celtic will aim to bounce back from only their second defeat of the season when they welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership tonight (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at in-form Hibs at the weekend, where a first-half brace sealed all three points for the home side, despite Daizen Maeda’s 68th minute strike at Easter Road. With Rangers losing against St Mirren later in the day though, their commanding lead at the top of the table remains at 13 points.

Aberdeen will arrive feeling confident they can spring a surprise of their own in Glasgow though, after back-to-back league wins over Dundee and Kilmarnock placed them back into the top three.

Ahead of the game, both teams have some injury concerns though, in particular Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, who is set to be without a number of players for the journey to south.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Ester Sokler - Aberdeen - OUT A bad hamstring injury has kept him sidelined since new year, and he will continue to be ruled out for the visit to Celtic Park as he aim for a March return. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Forrest - Celtic - OUT Suffered a foot injury against Rangers in December and is still unavailable to Brendan Rodgers, though there's hope he can return early next month according to reports. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Vincente Besuijen - Aberdeen - OUT A groin injury is set to keep him out of the matchday squad until April. He won't be available to feature at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales