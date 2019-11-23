Kris Boyd makes Scott Brown accusation, Rangers boss rubbishes contract talk, Celtic manager responds to transfer speculation, MacPhee slaughters BBC pundit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Kris Boyd and Scott Brown in action in 2016. Picture: SNS

Lennon rubbishes Elyounoussi talk

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has rubbished talk of his club being told they can have Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on a permanent basis if they meet a £10 million transfer valuation. Lennon insists no discussions have taken place as he reveals the attacker will be absent for two weeks through injury. (Daily Record)

Brown to return?

Neil Lennon revealed yesterday that Scott Brown has had previous discussions with Steve Clarke over the possibility of coming out of international retirement but maintained that a Scotland return for the Celtic captain wouldn’t necessarily be straightforward. (The Scotsman)

- Kris Boyd insists Brown is being "clever" with his Scotland comments in order to drum up publicity for his autobiography. (Scottish Sun)

Milne to step down

Stewart Milne is to step down as chairman of Aberdeen to be replaced by Dave Cormack. There is also talk the new chief will look to keep Aberdeen at Pittodrie and scrap plans to build a new stadium out in Kingsford. (The Scotsman)

- Aberdeen stalwart Andrew Considine had the chance to join Rangers as a youngster, according to his dad Doug. The defender will make his 500th appearance tomorrow as the Dons take on St Johnstone in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard rubbishes contract talk

Steven Gerrard insists there is no new contract in the offing for Glen Kamara despite reports to the contrary. The Rangers manager believes the player has been rewarded enough for his form as several clubs in England eye the Finnish international. (Daily Record)

Berra preaches patience

Christophe Berra remembers far more unsettling Hearts times than the current uncertainty while the club seek a new manager and sporting director. He experienced coaches disappearing to Lithuania with stress and wages not being paid under former owner Vladimir Romanov. This is a walk in the Tynecastle park by comparison. (Evening News)

McGregor nearing return

Jack Ross has revealed Hibs defender Darren McGregor is closing in on a return to action after being sidelined for three months with an abdominal injury. (Evening News)

Ross challenges Porteous

Jack Ross has urged Hibs defender Ryan Porteous to rise to the challenge of making himself a regular in the Scotland set-up after being called up by national team boss Steve Clarke for the first time. (Evening News)

Lennon welcomes back Griffiths

Neil Lennon welcomes back a "happy" Leigh Griffiths to the Celtic squad for the visit of Livingston on Saturday. The Hoops striker has been out since a 3-1 victory over Hearts in late August due to personal problems which were followed by niggling injuries and a virus. (The Scotsman)

MacPhee bites back

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee has reignited a row with the BBC by launching a scathing attack on pundit Allan Preston in which he questioned his credentials as the broadcaster’s “Hearts expert” and claimed that “people take pot shots at this club far too easily”. (The Scotsman)