Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne to step down as club may look to stay at Pittodrie

Stewart Milne is to step down as chairman of Aberdeen to be replaced by Dave Cormack.

The vice-chairman will take up the position if it is voted through at the club's AGM in December.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne with vice chairman Dave Cormack during the official opening of Cormack Park last month. Picture: SNS

There is also talk the new chief will look to keep Aberdeen at Pittodrie and scrap plans to build a new stadium out in Kingsford.

Milne has reportedly decided to step aside after 21 years in order to focus on other business projects.

Cormack has already invested heavily in the north east club and secured the investment which saw the construction of a new training ground - named Cormack Park.

There is expected to be a shake up on the board after Cormack takes charge.