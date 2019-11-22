17 Scottish Premiership matches selected for live TV coverage in 2020

The SPFL have announced the first batch of TV fixtures in the Ladbrokes Premiership in 2020.
As expected, the first Old Firm game of the new year has been moved to the Sunday as Rangers will host Celtic at Ibrox on 15 March with a 12 noon kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
The first Edinburgh derby of 2020 has also been moved on the request of BT Sport as they will screen the match from Easter Road on Tuesday 3 March.
Champions Celtic will be shown six times from January to March. Along with the Rangers clash, they'll find their away trips to Kilmarnock, Hamilton, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Livingston all broadcast live on either Sky or BT.
Rangers are on the box five times. The other four games are the away fixtures with Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Ross County.
In addition to the all-Edinburgh clash there are six games set to be broadcast that don't involve either half of the Glasgow divide.
Aberdeen are involved in three of those as Dons fans will get the chance to see their team in action without making the trip to St Mirren, Hamilton and Motherwell.
Wednesday January 22, 2020
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday January 26, 2020
St Mirren v Aberdeen
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday January 26, 2020
Hearts of Midlothian v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday February 2, 2020
Hamilton Academical v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm
Wednesday February 5, 2020
Motherwell v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday February 11, 2020
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday February 12, 2020
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday February 16, 2020
Aberdeen v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday February 16, 2020
Kilmarnock v Hibernian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday February 21, 2020
St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday February 23, 2020
St Johnstone v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Tuesday March 3, 2020
Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday March 4, 2020
Livingston v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday March 8, 2020
Ross County v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Friday March 13, 2020
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday March 15, 2020
Rangers v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday March 15, 2020
Livingston v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm