17 Scottish Premiership matches selected for live TV coverage in 2020

The SPFL have announced the first batch of TV fixtures in the Ladbrokes Premiership in 2020.

As expected, the first Old Firm game of the new year has been moved to the Sunday as Rangers will host Celtic at Ibrox on 15 March with a 12 noon kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Celtic won the last Old Firm clash at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The first Edinburgh derby of 2020 has also been moved on the request of BT Sport as they will screen the match from Easter Road on Tuesday 3 March.

Champions Celtic will be shown six times from January to March. Along with the Rangers clash, they'll find their away trips to Kilmarnock, Hamilton, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Livingston all broadcast live on either Sky or BT.

Rangers are on the box five times. The other four games are the away fixtures with Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Ross County.

In addition to the all-Edinburgh clash there are six games set to be broadcast that don't involve either half of the Glasgow divide.

Aberdeen are involved in three of those as Dons fans will get the chance to see their team in action without making the trip to St Mirren, Hamilton and Motherwell.

Full details...

Wednesday January 22, 2020

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday January 26, 2020

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 26, 2020

Hearts of Midlothian v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday February 2, 2020

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday February 5, 2020

Motherwell v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday February 11, 2020

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday February 12, 2020

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday February 16, 2020

Aberdeen v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday February 16, 2020

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday February 21, 2020

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday February 23, 2020

St Johnstone v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Tuesday March 3, 2020

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday March 4, 2020

Livingston v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 8, 2020

Ross County v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Friday March 13, 2020

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday March 15, 2020

Rangers v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday March 15, 2020

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm