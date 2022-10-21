Celtic star reacts after partner sends Karim Benzema cheeky message following Ballon d'Or win

But Celtic defender Moritz Jenz’ partner Steffani posted her own wry tribute on Instagram. Hailing the French footballer for an award identifying the best player in the world, she also noted that her “hubby” and central defensive partner Cameron Carter-Vickers had the striker “in their pockets” at Parkhead last month.

She included a laughing emoji to signal she wasn’t being entirely serious. Benzema didn’t indeed score in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory, but then the striker went off injured after half an hour.

On the eve of Celtic's trip to face Hearts, Jenz admitted he has endured some teasing, unsurprisingly.

“I haven’t seen the post but my teammates have just been telling me!” he said yesterday. “I think my wife was making a nice joke after he won the Ballon d’Or.

"He’s the best striker in the world at the moment and it was a nice experience to play against him. Hopefully I can face him again and get a positive result in Madrid.”

Celtic travel to Spain next month for a potential crucial Group F return clash early next month. Jenz believes facing the likes of Benzema and Christopher Nkunku has made him a better player already. The defender only joined Celtic on loan from Lorient in July.

“Going into these games, you have to grow an inch more,” he said. “You have to be more careful going into the games and analyse their movements a lot more to know how they behave because they are so different. They are more clever with their movements in behind, they are less physical, have nifty touches and combinations.

