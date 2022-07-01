'I just fell in love' - Celtic confirm Jota signing on 5-year deal in £6.3m deal from Benfica

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal after impressing on loan last season.

Celtic are expected to pay Benfica £6.3million for the transfer with the Portuguese giants having a 30 per cent sell-on clause.

Jota was a key player under Ange Postecoglou as Celtic won the Premiership and League Cup. he hit double figures in goals and assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

He admitted he fell in love with the club last season.

“I’m feeling great," Jota told CelticTV. “It’s a tremendous step in my career.

"I’m really happy to have joined Celtic and I just want to give some joy to the fans, to our team and conquer as many things as we can.

“It was a great experience last season. I already knew, more or less, how big Celtic was but I think people only realise once you are inside the club and inside the structure.

Jota has completed his move to Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“With the season that we had with all the winning and all the trophies, I think it was very good for everyone, and I just got to know the club in another perspective, and I just fell in love. So I think it’s a good time to be here and I just want to develop.”

Jota is the fourth summer signing after Cameron-Carter Vickers, Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei.

He will now look forward to playing in the Champions League group stages.

“Ange has a philosophy of the game which wants us to be better in every training session and every game, so he aims for us to be better and better every week, and that’s something a player likes because there’s no point staying on the same level always,” Jota said.

“You want to develop, you want to be better and you want to achieve other things and at the club we’re ready for that and we’re getting ready for all the competitions ahead.