Josip Juranovic to Celtic confirmed as Ange Postecoglou hails 'quality' addition

New Celtic signing Josip Juranovic in action for Croatia against Scotland during Euro 2020 (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Parkhead side confirmed it has reached agreement with Legia Warsaw over a £2.6m transfer fee for the 26-year-old right-back who will join on a five-year deal once the paperwork is finalised.

Juranovic is due to join up with his new Celtic teammates early this week ahead of the Europa League play-off second leg against AZ Alkmaar.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed the arrival of his latest new signing, who will provide competition for current right-back Anthony Ralston.

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip to the club and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad," Postecoglou said.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress. I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys.

“We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth. I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Juranovic signed off from Legia in style with a stunning long-range strike in a 2-2 draw with Slavia Prague in the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

The full-back, who has been capped 10 times by Croatia, joined Legia from Hajduk Split last year and won the Polish top-flight title in his debut season, scoring once and registering eight assists in 26 appearances.

Celtic are also closing in on the signing of Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales, with the move expected to be completed in the coming days.