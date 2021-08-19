Josip Juranovic: Celtic target scores screamer on farewell appearance for Legia Warsaw in Europa League

Croatian defender Josip Juranovic looks to have signed off from Legia Warsaw in some style

While the right-back isn’t the most prolific of players, his strike for the Polish outfit will be remembered for quite some time.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the first half of Legia’s Europa League play-off match against Slavia Prague in the Czech capital after Mahir Emreli’s opener was cancelled out by Juranovic’s opposite number Alexander Bah, Juranovic assumed possession well inside his own half before driving forwards and hitting a thunderous effort from around 25 yards out with Slavia goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář a virtual spectator as it flew past him.

Lukáš Masopust equalised for the hosts in first-half injury time.

Elsewhere, Liam Scales scored for Shamrock Rovers in Estonia as the Irish side went down 4-2 to Flora Tallinn. The defender is expected to join Celtic in the coming days.

