Anthony Ralston backed by Celtic boss with £2.5m Josip Juranovic signing imminent

Celtic's Anthony Ralston. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The right-back has revelled in a new-found confidence over recent games and has been one of the impressive elements of the turnaround under the Australian manager since the start of the season.

With the £2.5m Croatian expected to complete the formalities on a move to Scotland over the coming days, Ralston’s place in the team is under threat – but the competition is healthy for Postecoglou who sees the recruitment as a support for the 22-year-old.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m not looking for players to replace the ones we’ve got. I’m looking for players to complement what we’ve got, so we can keep building a strong squad – which we’re going to need. Especially playing the football we do, we need bodies,” explained Postecoglou.

“I’ve said right back is a priority position because Anthony is the only one we’ve got. He’s doing unbelievably well and he needs support.”

Ralston has played all eight of Celtic’s games this season, scoring twice. This term is already his most prolific in goal return and for appearances. Prior to the summer his opportunities at Celtic Park had been sandwiched between loans at St Johnstone, Dundee United and Queen’s Park but he has found a new lease of life under the Australian boss who seeks back-up and a stronger squad to rotate his team in their pursuits at home and abroad.

"It’s inconceivable they’re going to play every game. Callum McGregor probably thinks he can – and he probably could. But we have to be careful,” he added.