Hearts star travelled thousands of miles but couldn’t play

Steven Naismith has instructed Kenneth Vargas not to let his international frustrations get the better of him after the Hearts forward reflected on another wasted journey with Costa Rica.

Varga missed both of his country’s recent CONCACAF Nations League matches against Guadeloupe and Guatemala.

The first absence was due to a foot injury while the second was something interim coach Claudio Vivas mysteriously attributed to “an administrative difficulty”.

Vivas refused to elaborate on the circumstances, simply saying “we will explain in more detail later”. The upshot is that Vargas is back in Scotland having seen no playing time despite travelling many thousands of miles.

Naismith confirmed the 22-year-old is fit to face Celtic this weekend. The Hearts manager stressed that the player should appreciate simply being in the plans of an international team with Costa Rica's pedigree. Vargas' Hearts teammate Gerald Taylor was an unused substitute for the 3-0 win over Guadeloupe but was named in the starting XI against Guatemala before being taken off towards the end of the goalless draw.

Hearts winger Kenneth Vargas (left) and midfielder Beni Baningime train ahead of Saturday's trip to Celtic. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Asked if he had spoken to Vargas to get to the bottom of the mystery, Naismith said he hadn’t. He added: “I think he should be grateful to get in the squad. It’s a competitive squad to get into first of all and he's also young.

“He's got to understand where he sits within the national set-up. Every opportunity you get to go away internationally, even if you don't play, is an opportunity to plant a seed with the manager. We've got a few in that category.

“James Wilson went away with the older age group (with Scotland) - he was one of the youngest in the 19s age group and he didn't get a lot of minutes.

“But see it for what it is. Don't have the frustration of not playing. That's generally the conversation I have before players go away more than when they come back. I think to be at his age in and around the national team is great. For us it's frustrating that he doesn't play but Kenneth is a receptive young player that is desperate to get as high as he can. So any frustration he has got, I'm sure he'll take it onto the pitch and take advantage.”