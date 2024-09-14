Celtic will welcome struggling Hearts to Celtic Park this weekend in the Scottish Premiership. Here’s where you can watch the game live.

Celtic and Hearts return to Scottish Premiership action this week as the champions look to continue their 100% start to the campaign against their struggling visitors.

The home side head into the game in scintillating form having won all four of their opening league fixtures without conceding, while Steven Naismith’s Jambos are stuck in an early season rut and are yet to taste victory, losing three of their opening four league games.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be boosted by their dominant 3-0 victory over rivals Rangers before the international break, and have new signings Ange Engels, Austin Trusty and Luke McCowan all fit and ready to go in their new colours. For their visitors, it has been a real season of struggle so far, with their poor opening to the campaign seeing them fail to qualify for the Europa League, while they were also dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup by Falkirk last month. They head into the game on the back of a late 1-0 home defeat to newly promoted Dundee United.

The Jambos can take some confidence from the fact they were the only Scottish side to beat the champions on home soil last year, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley in December 2023.

Want to catch every minute of the game this weekend? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Can Celtic continue their 100% start to the season against struggling Hearts? | SNS Group

Celtic vs Hearts team news

Hoops centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers left Celtic’s 3-0 win over Rangers a fortnight ago in a moonboot and did not travel to America to take part in the USA’s international double header last week, while right-back Alistair Johnston was taken off in Canada 2-1 win over the Americans with a “tight hamstring”. Thankfully, both have a strong chance of being fit for the game at the weekend, though Polish defender Maik Nawrocki is still out.

Hearts will be able to call on midfielder Beni Baningime for the first time this season following his recovery from a calf injury, but are without Calem Nieuwenhof. Kenneth Vargas is also a doubt for the game with a foot injury.

Celtic vs Hearts odds

The Hoops side are clear favourites to win their fifth game on the spin, with odds of 1/6, while the visiting Jambos are priced at 12/1. A draw has odds of 12/1.

How to watch Celtic vs Hearts, TV and stream details

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday 13 September, 3pm.

