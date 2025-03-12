Celtic duo named in USA squad for game with Panama

Celtic defensive stars Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty will make an 22-hour round trip to America next week after being named in Mauricio Pochettino’s USA squad for the upcoming clash with Panama.

The American duo have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Celtic defence following Trusty’s £5million move from Sheffield United in August, with the Hoops 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and conceding an average of less than a goal per game this season.

Trusty and Carter-Vickers have already lifted one trophy together this season, winning the Scottish League Cup on penalties after an enthralling 3-3 draw with Rangers at Hampden Park, and are on course to claim a memorable domestic treble after beating Hibs in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty are set to play for the USA in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final next week. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The duo already had a history of playing together prior to Trusty’s move to Glasgow, notably being paired together at the under-20 World Cup in 2017 under coach Tab Ramos, though their first notable appearance together at senior level didn’t arrive until November 2023. Lining up alongside each other for the first time in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals first leg against Trinidad and Tobago, Carter-Vickers started at centre-back, while Trusty made his competitive USA debut at left-back.

The two American defenders could now be set to continue their blossoming centre-back partnership on the international stage after being named in the squad for the Concacaf Nations League semi-final clash against Panama at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next week. Taking place just four days after Celtic’s mammoth clash with Rangers this weekend, the pair will join former Celtic loanee Timothy Weah as the USA look to progress to the final of the competition on March 20. Kick off scheduled is scheduled for 11pm GMT.

Carter-Vickers’ call-up comes on the back of reports that a quartet of English Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old defender ahead of the summer transfer window. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur player first joined Celtic on loan in the summer of 2021, before signing for Ange Postecoglou on a permanent deal a year later for a reported fee of £6million.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been linked with a move away from Celtic this summer. | SNS Group

The American has gone on to become one of the league’s best defenders, playing a key role in the club three successive title wins, while he featured prominently as Celtic enjoyed their most productive Champions League campaign in over a decade. His impressive form caught the eye of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in January, leading to reports that Brendan Rodgers has slapped a £20million price tag on him in order to keep him at Celtic Park.