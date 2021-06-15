How key attributes of new Celtic signing Liam Shaw could suit Ange Postecoglou's Parkhead playing style

Shaw was signed on a pre-contract from Sheffield Wednesday under previous boss Neil Lennon, but will have a new man to impress when pre-season begins later this month.

However a prominent feature of the midfielder while in the blue and white of Sheffield Wednesday seems suited to the style of pressing football Postecoglou has built a reputation for in both Australia and Japan.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for high-intensity teams at Brisbane, Yokohama F.Marinos and the Socceroos, the incoming Celtic manager has inherited a player who arrived at Parkhead on Tuesday describing himself as “a box-to-box midfielder, with a lot of energy running up and down.” Highlighting further traits which match known features of the Australian’s style, Shaw added: “I can score a goal, and be aggressive – I like a tackle and I like to press people.”

They could be key attributes.

Both Postecoglou’s former charges with a knowledge of Glasgow – Craig Moore and Matt McKay – have each said pressing, high-energy football and plenty of goals can be expected when the Australian arrives in position.

Shaw hopes his style and application can lead to being involved under the new regime, but the midfielder says he will not be alone in aiming to make a positive first impression on Postecoglou.

Liam Shaw has arrived at Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“We’ve got a new manager so everyone has a fresh start and you’ve just got to go in and try to impress him,” the 20-year-old told the club website. “All the way through my career, I’ve had different managers so all you have to do is keep your head down and show your ability and show you’ve got a good attitude. Hopefully he picks me and I do well for him.

“I’ll be here for pre-season, hopefully hit the ground running and meet all the lads, and just get my head down and work hard.

“It’ll be fresh for everyone, with a new manager, and it’ll be a new buzz around the place, and I can’t wait to get started and hopefully do well.”

Celtic head to Wales on pre-season camp before returning to Scotland for two Parkhead friendlies with Preston North End and West Ham.

Liam Shaw of Sheffield Wednesday controls the ball Ryan Bennett of Swansea City looks on. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)