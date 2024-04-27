Potter’s team were largely dominant throughout the clash at Hampden and always looked like the most likely to emerge victorious and they duly delivered late on to chalk up a third Old Firm win in five derbies this season. “There was never a moment I was worried,” added the Rangers boss. “I thought if it went into extra-time, I wasn’t panicked and I knew we’d be the fitter team. It is just remembering all that and drawing on it. Our setup was good and the girls executed it very well. “We knew how they were going to play. We can look very different depending on the personnel we have on the pitch. We kind of knew the threats they would pose and if we allowed them to do it, they would have had a few more chances. “Our defensive structure was spot on. I always look back on these fixtures and they’ve never really peppered us. I’ve never thought ‘we’ve gotten away with one there’. We have always looked comfortable.” The Rangers head coach also took time out to praise midfielder Rachel Rowe’s influence on the team after the Welsh international took home another player of the match award. “She’s been huge for us. I knew that bringing her in,” claimed Potter. “If I could get her through the door, I knew it was a gamechanger and something this league hasn’t seen before. When she plays, you can see the opposition think ‘what do we do with this one’. “She’s been a huge signing for us in a few ways. She has so much experience and she can bring it. She’s a good pro. She knows when she needs a rest and managing. We have a good relationship with that.” Rangers will face either Hearts or Spartans, who play on Sunday, in the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup final on May 26.