Celtic’s blistering start to the season continued in the Scottish capital as two early strike downed Hibs and secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Easter Road.

Early goals from Nicolas Kuhn (3) and Callum McGregor (18) affectively ended the tie early, as Celtic flew into an early lead in the Edinburgh sun.

Celtic were able to welcome back Daizen Maeda to the bench following his knee injury, though Brendan Rodgers kept faith with the starting XI that defeated Kilmarnock 4-0 in last week’s Scottish Premiership opener. For Hibs, David Gray made two changes from last week’s 3-0 loss at St Mirren, introducing both Mykola Kukharevych and Dylan Levitt at the expense of Dylan Vente and Nathan Moriah-Welsh.

It was the visitors who were fastest off the mark though when James Forrest reacted quickest to Kyogo Furuhashi’s saved shot and crossed for Kuhn to tap home with their first attack of the game. Captain McGregor showed Scotland exactly what they’d be missing following his international retirement just before the 20 minute mark as he fired Celtic further ahead with an absolute scorcher from range. McGregor was unlucky not to double up early in the second half when his fierce drive cannoned back off the post, before Josef Bursik made a smart save to deny Kyogo as Celtic’s domination continued.

While the talk around the East End of Glasgow’s still centres around the lack of transfer activity this summer, on a summer afternoon in Edinburgh, Rodgers’ side appear to have started 24/25 where they left off in the last campaign. As for the hosts, zero shots on target and a game that was affectively over before it started tells its own story.

Here’s how we rated the performance of each Hibs and Celtic player in the afternoon game at Easter Road.

Josef Bursik - 6 Perhaps should have done better with the first goal, but redeemed himself with a smart save from Kyogo in the second-half.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6 Nothing to do whatsoever. Could have had a nap if he wanted to, such was the bluntness of the Hibs attack.

Lewis Miller - 5 Wasn't able to deal with Forrest, who had him twisting and turning throughout before he was replaced by Maeda. Tried to support Boyle, but it was a largely rough afternoon for the Australian.