3 . Duk - Aberdeen

He was facing internal disciplinary action after he failed to return to the club for their pre-season schedule, but has formed part of Jimmy Thelin's starting XI over the past month and proven to be a key player in Aberdeen's excellent start. The Cape Verde international sees his contract come to an end in June, meaning he can speak to clubs on the continent in January. Aberdeen boss Thelin recently said he 'didn't want to speculate on how long the player is going to stay' and it feels likely they'll be interest in his services in the transfer window. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group