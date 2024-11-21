It feels like it was only yesterday that the hectic summer transfer window slammed shut in Scotland but, believe it or not, it is just over five weeks until the madness begins again - and the transfer rumours are already starting in earnest.
With Celtic and Aberdeen still unbeaten and neck and neck at the top of the league, both will be hoping to hang onto their star performers in order to continue their incredible campaigns, while Rangers will be desperate to add to their ranks after falling nine points behind both.
Both Hearts and Hibs find themselves battling it out at the bottom of the table and, with several players out of contract in the summer, the two Edinburgh clubs’ squads could look significantly different come January 31st.
But which Scottish Premiership will court the most interest in the new year? Here are the top 10 Scottish Premiership players we are tipping to be the most in-demand during the January transfer window.
1. Lawrence Shankland - Hearts
The Scotland international was in high demand last January, with links to Rangers an almost daily occurrence. The Jambos captain remained at Tynecastle and enjoyed a goal-laden season though, with Hearts finishing in third. Has scored just once in the league this season as Hearts have laboured around the bottom of the table but, with just six months left on his deal come new year, he is likely to have plenty of interest from clubs both in Scotland and further afield. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
2. Danny Armstrong - Kilmarnock
Has been a key player for Derek McInnes side over the last 18 months, but enters the final six months of his contract in January. The Rugby Park club are desperate for him to stay but, with no new deal agreed, the club may be forced to cash in this coming January. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
3. Duk - Aberdeen
He was facing internal disciplinary action after he failed to return to the club for their pre-season schedule, but has formed part of Jimmy Thelin's starting XI over the past month and proven to be a key player in Aberdeen's excellent start. The Cape Verde international sees his contract come to an end in June, meaning he can speak to clubs on the continent in January. Aberdeen boss Thelin recently said he 'didn't want to speculate on how long the player is going to stay' and it feels likely they'll be interest in his services in the transfer window. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
4. Kenneth Vargas - Hearts
Was recently quoted as saying he was looking to leave Hearts to play at a higher level, though the Costa Rican insisted his words were misinterpreted. Whether his words were misconstrued or not, it is likely to spark some interest in the hard-working forward, thought Hearts are in a strong position with the player under contract until 2029. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group