Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring the opener in the 3-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic boss hails striker after double against Hearts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the form of Daizen Maeda as a central striker has given him food for thought ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Japanese international took his tally to 30 goals for the season with a first half double as Celtic bounced back from their Old Firm loss to Rangers with a 3-0 win over Hearts.

Maeda has spent most of his Celtic career on the wing but has excelled since moving inside to fill the void left by Kyogo Furuhashi, who was sold for £10million to Rennes in January.

Rodgers admitted that Maeda could now be viewed as a permanent replacement for Furuhashi which could alter his plans to recruit a striker this summer.

"I think he can be," the Celtic boss replied when asked if he now viewed Maeda as his main striker. "It's one where, to move him onto the side and take him out of the middle, with all due respect it's probably easier for us to get a top winger than it is a top striker. He can clearly play the position and I'm so happy that he can."

Maeda broke the offside trap to expertly finish past Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the 17th minute and then tapped home his second from close range four minutes before half-time, either side of setting up Jota for Celtic's second when his header crashed back off the inside of the post.

"Not bad for someone who's not supposed to be a goalscorer," Rodgers quipped. "Wherever he plays he's so honest to the game. If he's on the side, he's pressing, getting in behind and looking to cross, if he's through the middle he's penetrating centrally.

"What everyone is seeing now is his finishing quality and the variety in his finishing. If he's one v one, he finishes. Left foot, right foot, he scored a header against Rangers. He's got a real good repertoire of finishes.

"I always like to have a presser at the top of the field who has real intestity and for me be brings that, and he brings the goals. We always knew he had the talent to do it."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during the 3-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rodgers also provided an update on Greg Taylor, admitting that the left-back is set to leave the club this summer amid a contract impasse that has coincided with him losing his place to Jeffrey Schlupp, who is on loan from Crystal Palace to the end of the season.

“My idea was always to keep Greg and it still is," he said. “I’ve been in this position so many times and I can read situations.

“It’s probably more likely now that Greg will move on than stay, which is a big shame for me because I love him as a person. And I love his game because it’s suited to how we work.

“It’s not financial but I respect his position because he wants to feel he’ll play every week. Whoever is in next year with Kieran [Tierney] will still play a lot of games but my feeling is that Greg may well move on.

“I know between now and the end of the season he’ll give his all."

Rodgers was pleased with the performance of back-up goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo - who made an important save while the game was still goalless in only his second appearance for the club as he stepped in to cover for Kasper Schmeichel, who is preparing to go for a scan on his injured shoulder on Monday.