Ben Doak tipped for controversial £25m move as Scotland star catches eye of Liverpool's rivals

Everton ‘taking keen interest in young Scotland player’

Liverpool’s Scotland starlet Ben Doak has emerged as shock target for Merseyside rivals Everton, according to reports.

The Sun claims that the Toffees, who are managed by Scottish manager David Moyes, are big admirers of the 19-year-old winger and are prepared to spend a fee in the region of £25 million for the ex-Celtic kid.

Ben Doak has not played for Middlesbrough since January. | Getty Images

Doak has spent this season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Skybet Championship, where he has scored three goals and laid on seven assists in 24 appearances. He also broke into the Scotland team last autumn, winning six caps and becoming a revelation for Steve Clarke’s national team.

However, Doak suffered a thigh injury in late January which required surgery. He has an outside chance of returning to action before the end of the season as Middlesbrough aim to make the promotion play-offs and his long-term future is coming under increased speculation in the meantime.

It is understood that Liverpool, who are in pole position to win the English Premier League, would be receptive to offers for the player. Manager Arne Slot was happy to sanction his loan move to the Riverside Stadium and the Anfield boss is well stocked in forward areas.

Ben Doak has won six caps for Scotland. | Getty Images

Doak was linked with fellow EPL sides Bournemouth, Ipswich and Crystal Palace during the winter transfer window, but with Everton set to embark on a spending spree this summer when they move to their new Bramley Dock stadium, Moyes is claimed to want the teenager to augment his attacking options after becoming a huge admirer over the past year.

Ben Doak Scotland boost

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick offered an update on Doak ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 league win at home to Oxford United, raising hopes that he could be involved in the Scotland set-up for the summer friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

"He's had a really good time here, Ben,” said Carrick. "It was a good fit from the stat, in terms of his position and how we played. The way he receives the ball and how he wants it, I think it was just a good fit.