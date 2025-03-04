Regarded as one of the country’s greatest ever players, Sir Kenny Dalglish will forever be viewed as Celtic, Liverpool and Scottish footballing royalty.
Born on 4 March 1951 in Dalmarnock, King Kenny remains tied with the late, great Denis Law as the Tartan Army’s record goal scorer on 30 goals, while he is also still adored on the Celtic Park terraces after his 111 goal haul for the Hoops between 1969–1977.
Worshipped by Liverpool supporters, he is widely viewed by many as their best ever player, scoring 118 goals for the Reds during the years of 1977 and 1990. A icon of Scottish football, he still holds Scotland men's appearance record, with 102 caps earned between 1971 and 1986.
As we celebrate his 74th birthday, we look back on the best quotes about his life and his career at both Celtic, Scotland and Liverpool.
1. On Denis Law...
"Denis Law was my hero when I was a kid. I loved the way he played, the way he scored goals, and the way he celebrated." | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
2. On Anfield...
"It has been a special place – the atmosphere, the camaraderie, the friendship, the loyalty and respect the people have for each other in and around the place. It’s a special football club and a special stadium." | SNS Group
3. On his time at Celtic...
"As a wee boy growing up in Glasgow, to play at Celtic Park, for the club that had just won the European Cup in ’67, the first British club to do so, I was pretty nervous, even going to training. But once I got inside the stadium, the players were fantastic, they were really welcoming, supportive, helpful, giving advice and encouragement, so to go there and play was a fantastic experience for me.” | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
4. On managing Scotland...
"To have managed Scotland before would have meant I'd have had to have left one of my jobs and I wouldn't have done that. Most the things are about timing. But just because you have spent more of your life in England rather than Scotland doesn't mean you aren't patriotic or proud to be Scottish." | SNS Group