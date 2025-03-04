3 . On his time at Celtic...

"As a wee boy growing up in Glasgow, to play at Celtic Park, for the club that had just won the European Cup in ’67, the first British club to do so, I was pretty nervous, even going to training. But once I got inside the stadium, the players were fantastic, they were really welcoming, supportive, helpful, giving advice and encouragement, so to go there and play was a fantastic experience for me.” | SNS Group 0141 221 3602