Hannes Wolf: Celtic-linked winger to join team managed by ex-Rangers defender

Reported Celtic target Hannes Wolf is closing in on a move to Swansea City.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12:10 pm
Hannes Wolf is set to join Swansea City. (Photo by Franz Kirchmayr/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 22-year-old is expected to complete the switch to the English Championship from Borussia Monchengladbach side this week.

A deal is all but agreed after visa issues were ironed out, Wales Online report.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Wolf, a one-time €12million signing for RB Leipzig, has fallen out of favour with his current club.

He has barely featured in the Bundesliga which alerted Celtic, Trabzonspor and Rapid Wien, according to a report in Germany.

Monchengladbach’s sporting director recently confirmed “something might happen in the next few days” with regards to Wolf leaving the club.

Wolf, who has yet to make his debut for Austria, will link up with former Rangers defender Russell Martin who is in charge of Swansea.

The Welsh side are 17th in the English Championship.

Wolf can operate in a variety of attacking positions and will be looking to rediscover the form he showed breaking through at Red Bull Salzburg.

Read More

Read More
Celtic goalkeeper exits to join European side on loan

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Swansea CityRussell MartinGermany
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.