Celtic goalkeeper exits to join European side on loan

The Northern Ireland international has joined Finnish championsHJK Helsinki on a year-long loan.
Hazard joins ahead of the 2022 Veikkausliga season with the club looking to secure a third league title in succession.
The 23-year-old has had loan spells at Partick Thistle, Dundee and Falkirk previously.
He last played for Celtic in the 2020/21 season when he made six appearances.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes the loan will be beneficial for the goalkeeper’s development.
He told the club's website: “We are sure this move will be good for Conor, it will be an important opportunity for game-time and I know he will embrace this next period.
“In HJK Helsinki we believe it will be a great environment for him.
“I know HJK and Celtic have enjoyed good co-operation before and I think the loan period will be very positive for everyone concerned.”