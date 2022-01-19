Celtic goalkeeper exits to join European side on loan

Conor Hazard has left Celtic on loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Northern Ireland international has joined Finnish championsHJK Helsinki on a year-long loan.

Hazard joins ahead of the 2022 Veikkausliga season with the club looking to secure a third league title in succession.

The 23-year-old has had loan spells at Partick Thistle, Dundee and Falkirk previously.

He last played for Celtic in the 2020/21 season when he made six appearances.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes the loan will be beneficial for the goalkeeper’s development.

He told the club's website: “We are sure this move will be good for Conor, it will be an important opportunity for game-time and I know he will embrace this next period.

“In HJK Helsinki we believe it will be a great environment for him.