Celtic goalkeeper exits to join European side on loan

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has left the club in loan.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:19 am
Conor Hazard has left Celtic on loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Northern Ireland international has joined Finnish championsHJK Helsinki on a year-long loan.

Hazard joins ahead of the 2022 Veikkausliga season with the club looking to secure a third league title in succession.

The 23-year-old has had loan spells at Partick Thistle, Dundee and Falkirk previously.

He last played for Celtic in the 2020/21 season when he made six appearances.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes the loan will be beneficial for the goalkeeper’s development.

He told the club's website: “We are sure this move will be good for Conor, it will be an important opportunity for game-time and I know he will embrace this next period.

“In HJK Helsinki we believe it will be a great environment for him.

“I know HJK and Celtic have enjoyed good co-operation before and I think the loan period will be very positive for everyone concerned.”

Northern IrelandFalkirk
