'Next few days' - Strong indication €12m Celtic target Hannes Wolf will make January transfer

The €9million recruit from RB Leipzig has struggle to hold down a regular starting spot in the Foals’ starting XI. He initially joined on loan for the 2020/21 season before the move was made permanent in the summer just past.

So far this campaign, he has played just eight times. The last time he was involved in the Bundlesiga was a cameo appearance of the bench at the end of October.

Celtic are one of three clubs who have been strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old. Rapid Wien in his homeland and Trabzonspor are also keen on the Austrian international.

Hannes Wolf could leave Borussia Mönchengladbach this month. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Getty Images)

Monchengladbach have confirmed Wolf could depart before the end of the transfer window.

“It could be that something happens with him in the next few days,” the club’s sporting director Max Eberl said. “Whether that be a loan or permanent sale, we’ll have to see.”

Wolf impressed for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 23 goals across 89 appearances before a €12million switch to Leipzig but suffered a serious injury which kept him out for most of the 2019/20 season.

He played twice for Salzburg in Europa League wins over Celtic in 2018, assisting one of the goals in a 3-1 victory in Austria.

Wolf is a varied attacker who can play in a midfield role or as a winger on either side.