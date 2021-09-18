Former Celtic star wants to be club's new chief executive as ex-Parkhead ace blasts Rangers

Roman Vega wants to become Dominic McKay's successor at Celtic. Picture: SNS

Ex-Celt wants to be club’s new CEO

Former Celtic defender Ramon Vega says he wants to be the club’s new chief executive. The Swiss has been a successful businessman since retiring from the game in 2004 and previously made a failed attempt to become president of Fifa. (Scottish Sun)

New deal for McGregor

Callum McGregor is in line to earn a new and improved contract at Celtic despite his current deal not expiring until 2024, Ange Postecoglou revealed about his captain. \

Kent likely out for four weeks

Ryan Kent looks likely to be sidelined until after next month’s international break as Rangers await confirmation of the extent of the winger’s hamstring injury. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard anticipates the 24-year-old being absent for up to four weeks. (The Scotsman)

Sutton hits out at Rangers

Chris Sutton has blasted Rangers for refusing to let him and former Celtic team-mate Neil Lennon enter Ibrox for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Lyon for “security reasons”, saying the decision was "totalitarian nonsense" which will lead the club down a dark path. (The Scotsman)

Livi to use ‘horrific’ pitch to advantage

Livingston manager David Martindale aims to take advantage of their "horrific" pitch when Ange Postecoglou becomes the latest Celtic boss to seek an elusive win at the Tony Macaroni Arena. (The Scotsman)

Losa off to winning start

Pedro Martinez Losa’s reign as Scotland Women boss got off to a winning start in Budapest following a 2-0 win over Hungary in their opening World Cup 2023 qualifier. A first half opener from Erin Cuthbert was followed by a second half header from substitute Martha Thomas. (The Scotsman)

Ross reveals talks

Jack Ross has revealed he phoned his St Mirren counterpart Jim Goodwin the day after the bid to bring Jamie McGrath to Hibs ended in embarrassment. The midfielder was close to making the switch to Leith, but the deal was thwarted when the transfer window closed before the paperwork could be completed. (The Scotsman)

Haring ‘really happy’ at Hearts

Peter Haring has admitted he is “really happy” at Hearts as enters the final year of his contract at Tynecastle Park. The Austrian is one of a number of first-team stars whose deal expires at the end of the season. (Evening News)

