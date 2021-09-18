Jack Ross reveals clear-the-air talks after Hibs' failed move for St Mirren's Jamie McGrath

The Paisley midfielder was close to making the switch to Leith, with some cash and Scott Allan and Drey Wright due to head in the opposite direction, but the deal was thwarted when the transfer window closed before the paperwork could be completed.

“That was something I think I was a bit frustrated by at the time. It was difficult because it became public. I’m also a planner by nature so the last minute stuff doesn’t really fit with how I do things.

“But it’s done now and he’s still Jim’s player and one that’s been a big asset to him. But I spoke to Jim the morning after the window closed. I get on well with him, he played for me at Alloa and then took my job. So, I phoned him and we had a good chat.”

Hibs manger Jack Ross and St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin spoke the morning after the Leith club's failed bid for Buddies midfielder Jamie McGrath. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

McGrath will travel to Easter Road today, though, as part of a St Mirren side searching for their first win of the campaign.

And, having seen Ross return to pickpocket them several times, the away support would love little more than to claim all three points against Hibs.

“The truth is we look for good players. And I don’t have a bottomless pit here, so I have to be smart in terms of where we recruit from. But I think the only St Mirren player I’ve signed who I didn’t know was Jake Doyle-Hayes,” said the man who got the Paisley side promoted to the Premiership.

“I gave Kyle Magennis his debut there. I worked with Paul McGinn at Dumbarton and signed him for St Mirren before leaving for Sunderland. Stephen McGinn was brought here to do a coaching role when he had been released by St Mirren. Technically I never signed him from St Mirren, he was a free agent!

“If you look back at how I’ve recruited in all my jobs, I like trust. I also look at players’ potential to improve.

“But St Mirren fans support their team, they don’t support me. It doesn’t upset me but that’s not to say I don’t care about St Mirren.

“Listen, it adds a bit to the game.”

