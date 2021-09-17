Length of Ryan Kent's Rangers injury revealed as winger awaits result of scan on hamstring injury

Ryan Kent reacts after pulling up with a hamstring injury during Rangers' Europa League defeat against Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday night. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Kent pulled up 20 minutes from the end of the Ibrox club’s 2-0 Europa League Group A defeat at home to Lyon on Thursday night and was sent for a scan on Friday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard anticipates the 24-year-old being absent for up to four weeks which could see Kent miss the Scottish champions’ next five games against Motherwell, Livingston, Dundee, Sparta Prague and Hibs.

“We’ve certainly got a problem with Ryan Kent, he’ll be sent for a scan today so we’ll know the extent of the injury by late afternoon or early evening,” said Gerrard.

“He’s obviously going to be out for the weekend. If the doctor’s prediction is right, he could miss a few weeks, but we’ll know more later.

“Ryan had a rest during the last international break and he came back and trained well. I don’t think he’s had any problem that’s got worse, I think this is just an isolated incident. You could see he pulled up with something and hopefully it’s not as bad as it looked.

“The good thing is that if it’s a hamstring injury and it’s three or four weeks, which these normally are, we obviously have an international break during that period to try and get him ready. I think he’ll definitely be missing the next few weeks if the doctor’s predictions are right.”

Gerrard revealed that Alfredo Morelos could also be missing when Rangers resume the defence of their Premiership title against Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday.

“Alfredo has a tight hamstring although not on Ryan Kent’s level,” added Gerrard. “We might send him (for a scan) too just to be sure on that one, so Alfredo is a doubt for Sunday too. Besides that, everyone else is okay.

“We put a big effort into Thursday’s game with no reward so today is about picking the boys up and getting them recovered because the Motherwell game comes on us pretty quickly.

“Tomorrow we’ll go tactically into the Motherwell game so it happens quick, the games are thick and fast. So we have no time to dwell, we have to move on fast.”

