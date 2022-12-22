'Fair to say' - Celtic boss delivers encouraging January transfer update for fans

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is hoping to make further additions to his squad during the January transfer window.

The Scottish champions have already completed the signings of defenders Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston from Vissel Kobe and CF Montreal respectively. The duo, who are not available until the transfer window opens, were paraded prior to the 2-1 win over Livingston in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

Celtic have been linked with further reinforcements in attack with South Korea World Cup star Gue-sung Cho. The 24-year-old scored a brace against Ghana at the tournament in Qatar and is off the back of a 21-goal season in his homeland. Postecoglou, who had previously said the club were “getting pretty close” to a third addition, revealed there is interest in a “couple of others”.

“I've said all along that we are constantly working,” he told BBC Scotland. “We're not into January yet and I'm really pleased with the two lads that we've brought in so far. It's fair to say that we're working on a couple of others and when they drop will depend a little bit on how things go.”

Meanwhile, Liel Abada has been the latest Celtic star to have speculation emerge over possible interest. The Israeli is reportedly being followed by Premier League clubs. There has been significant talk surrounding the future of Josip Juranovic following his exploits at the World Cup and around Giorgos Giakoumakis. All three players joined Celtic in the summer of 2021 and signed five-year deals.