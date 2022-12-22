Liel Abada is reportedly interesting a number of Premier League clubs having impressed since joining Celtic.

The Israeli winger is on course to score ten goals and record ten assists for the second season running having been signed in the summer of 2021 for a fee understood to be around £3.6million. Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Livingston was just his sixth start in the Premiership this campaign but he set up both goals as Ange Postecoglou’s men retained their nine point lead over rivals Rangers.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, “Premier League clubs are following Liel Abada for the future”. Still only 21, he has made more than 150 first-team appearances between his time at Celtic and previous club Maccabi Petah Tikva, while becoming an Israeli international with nine caps across the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abada penned a five-year deal, taking him to 2026 when he signed for Celtic. Romano reports that the club see him as a “key player and they want to keep him at all costs, even if PL clubs are tracking him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is one of a number of stars from the Scottish league leaders who have been attracting interest. Josip Juranovic has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, while former players of both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have urged the Premier League sides to make a move for the right-back who impressed at the World Cup with Croatia. There has also been speculation surrounding Giorgos Giakoumakis with contract talks reportedly having stalled.