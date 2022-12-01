Celtic line up second World Cup star, 21-goal South Korean but ace could exit as contract talks stall

Celtic are keen on South Korean World Cup star Gue-sung Cho but will likely face stiff competition from around Europe.

The 24-year-old netted an impressive double in a 3-2 loss to Ghana in Qatar. He also featured in the opening fixture, a 0-0 draw with Uruguay. Cho will be expected to lead the line against Portugal with the Koreans needing a win to have any chance of progressing.

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic are eyeing up a move for the forward with numerous other European sides also in the race. Cho came into the World Cup after scoring 21 goals in 35 appearances this calendar year for Gimcheon Sangmu and current club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, while also bringing his tally for the national team to six.

Celtic have already made their first signing ahead of the January transfer window with Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi and are on the verge of their second with Canadian versatile defender Alistair Johnston. It is understood Ange Postecoglou would like to add to his attacking depth with Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis the current options.

However, the Greek striker may be heading for the Parkhead exit. The Daily Record reports talks over an extension have stalled. The 27-year-old is under contract until 2026.

Celtic have offered an improved deal but it has fallen short of what Giakoumakis wants. It is understood that the player is keen for a higher pay rise after taking a wage cut to join the club from Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo.

It may, like Josip Juranovic, lead to a sale with clubs reportedly interested in a striker who has scored 25 goals in 50 appearances.