The ex-Celtic hero looks set to make a move in January after falling out of favour at his current club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Celtic favourite Jota looks set to depart French outfit Rennes this month after falling out of favour with the Ligue 1 outfit due to concerns over his fitness, according to reports.

The 25-year-old forward has been linked with a return to Celtic Park in the last two transfer windows following a frustrating 18-months. His struggle to get regular game time with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad resulting in him completing a move to Rennes in the summer, but he has found the move to France just as frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French outfit paid a whopping £8.3million for the player in July, but the Portuguese player has appeared in just 10 games for Les Rouge et Noirs, and new head coach Jorge Sampaoli has hinted that he was unhappy with the player’s level of fitness , claiming he wasn’t ready to start games for the club.

"We hope he can bring us some balance, but he is not yet in full possession of his resources,” said the Rennes head coach in December. “I need players who can make a continuous effort, both offensively and defensively, but players who can make a difference like him in one-on-one situations are very important for us. We need him be fit, we need them to understand our model so he can make the difference."

Celtic fans have been hopeful of seeing Jota return to Glasgow this month. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

A fan’s favourite in Glasgow, supporters have been hoping Jota could be paired with Kieran Tierney on Celtic’s left-hand side after being strongly linked with a transfer for the Arsenal defender this month. However, should Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers decide to make a move for the 25-year-old forward, he will face strong competition from Besiktas, who are targeting a move for the player.

The Turkish outfit are looking to rebuild their squad in the January window following the sacking of former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November and are keen on bringing Jota to Istanbul this month on loan, according to Turkish outlet Orta Çizgi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who could force his way in to Rodgers’ plans for the second-half of the season though is Irish striker Johnny Kenny, who has been spotted training with the first team following a successful loan spell with Shamrock Rovers. The 21-year-old bagged 13 league goals for the League Of Ireland side last season as Shamrock finished the season as runners-up.

The striker earned rave reviews for his performances at Tallaght Stadium after spending a total of two seasons with the club, where he also impressively scored scored seven goals in the club’s Conference League campaign. However, Kenny believes he is now ready to make an impact for his parent club.