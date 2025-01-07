3 . Craig Bellamy - loan from Newcastle United

Another top-class striker that made a big impact at Celtic, despite spending just six months with the club. Scored less goals than Keane - seven in 12 - though he did help the club win the Scottish Cup. Departed to join Blackburn Rovers in that summer, and later become a big money signing for the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and West Ham United. Ended his career in 2013, and went on to win promotion to the EPL as assistant manager to Vincent Kompany at Burnley. Now the head coach of Wales. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images