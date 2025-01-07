Celtic dominance of the Scottish Premiership over the last decade has largely been attributed to their excellent recruitment strategy - and few would disagree.
While not all signings have worked out, the champions have long found success when it comes to spotting talent at a low cost. Even more impressively, the Hoops hierarchy have found a number of successful purchases signings in the notoriously difficult January window, with many of their current starting XI arriving at Celtic Park in the new year.
But who have been Celtic’s best ever January signings since the window was introduced in the 2002-03 season.
Here, The Scotsman rank Celtic’s best ever January transfer, from 16-1.
1. Ki Sung-yueng - £2.1million from FC Seoul
The South Korean made a name for himself in the Celtic midfield and made them a hefty profit when he left for Swansea City, who broke their transfer record to pay £6million for the player. Went on to feature regularly in the EPL with Swansea, Sunderland and - latterly - Newcastle United. Now back with FC Seoul in South Korea at the age of 35. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson
2. Robbie Keane - loan from Tottenham Hotspur
One of the biggest names on this list, the Republic Of Ireland hitman spent six months at loan at Celtic Park in 2010. While he didn't win a trophy in Scotland, he was lethal in front of goal, bagging 16 goals in 19 games during his Celtic Park stint. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Craig Bellamy - loan from Newcastle United
Another top-class striker that made a big impact at Celtic, despite spending just six months with the club. Scored less goals than Keane - seven in 12 - though he did help the club win the Scottish Cup. Departed to join Blackburn Rovers in that summer, and later become a big money signing for the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and West Ham United. Ended his career in 2013, and went on to win promotion to the EPL as assistant manager to Vincent Kompany at Burnley. Now the head coach of Wales. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Georgios Samaras - loan from Manchester City
Originally signed on loan after struggling at Manchester City following an £8million move. Developed a cult-like status with Celtic fans after scoring on his debut in a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock on the way to the first of his four league title wins. Signer permanently the following summer, the Greek international bagged 74 of his 122 career goals in the green and white hoops. Samaras announced his retirement from football in 2018. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images