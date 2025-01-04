The ex-Celtic midfielder has departed his new club after just 90 days.

Former Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw has departed EFL League Two club Fleetwood Town just 90 days after joining the club from the Scottish champions.

The 23-year-old ex-Celtic Park youngster has featured 11 times for the Cod Army after joining the club on a free transfer when his contract with Celtic was mutually terminated in October following a disappointing spell in the Scottish Premiership.

The 23-year-old’s career has impressed at fourth tier Fleetwood though, and his career appears to finally be back on the up after EFL League One outfit Northampton Town triggered the 23-year-old’s release clause at the club after an impressive first three months at Highbury.

Once touted as one of the brightest young talents in the EFL, the midfielder completed a move to Celtic on a pre-transfer agreement from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, making his debut as a substitute during a Europa League tie against Real Betis.

Northampton Town new signing Liam Shaw poses during a photo call at Sixfields. Cr: Pete Norton/Getty Images. | Getty Images

However, Shaw struggled to make an impact at the club spending the bulk of his time out on loan to various different clubs, including a short stint at fellow Scottish Premiership club Motherwell. Despite his failed spell with the Hoops, Shaw said he had no regrets about the switch, opening up on his spell with Celtic upon signing for Fleetwood Town in October.

“It was a no brainer,” said Shaw. “The standard of training improved me. It was a pinch me moment [making his debut]. When I started to play I was like, I’m here now, let’s do it. I thought I did well and we won the game. An experience I’ll hold for the rest of my life.

“I don’t think you can live with regrets. It was the right move for me at that time going to Celtic and it was honestly a privilege to be part of it all. I’ve learned a lot obviously, training with those sorts of players. I’ve picked a lot of stuff up from them to put into my game.”