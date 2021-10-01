Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon blasts Uefa over treatment of Rangers star as former Parkhead favourites hits back at former team-mate over Postecoglou criticism

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

Lennon blasts Uefa over Kamara treatment

Neil Lennon has criticised Uefa for their decision to allow schoolchildren into Sparta Prague’s match with Rangers after giving the club a banning order following a charge of racist abuse. The ex-Celtic boss expressed his sympathies with Glen Kamara for again having to suffer racism. (Scottish Sun)

Postecoglou blasts players

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has rounded on his players for an “unacceptable” “lack of discipline” evident in the 94th minute loss of a fourth goal in the 4-0 Europa League whipping by Bayer Leverkusen on an evening when Celtic squandered a series of early opportunities. (The Scotsman)

Celtic squad behind manager

Every player at Celtic is behind manager Ange Postecoglou and believes in what he is trying to do, says Celtic captain Callum McGregor. The Parkhead side had another difficult evening, losing 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. (The Scotsman)

Lennon questions Celtic quality

Neil Lennon has questioned whether the players at Celtic are good enough to play the way Ange Postecoglou wants to. The ex-Parkhead boss was speaking after seeing his former side lose 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. (The Scotsman)

Sutton defends Postecoglou

Chris Sutton has hit back at former team-mate Paul Lambert in his criticism of Ange Postecoglou, saying the Australian inherited a “s***show” at Celtic Park after taking over as manager. (Various)

Gerrard calls for stronger action

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on ‘more extreme’ action against racist conduct in football after Glen Kamara was jeered by Czech schoolchildren during the Scottish champions’ Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague. (The Scotsman)

Porteous aiming to impress Clarke

Once again absent from Steve Clarke’s most recent Scotland squad, Hibs’ Ryan Porteous will head to Ibrox on Sunday looking to deliver the kind of performance capable of convincing the national boss that he is worthy of greater consideration in the future. (The Scotsman)

Neilson takes in Celtic game

Robbie Neilson was an interested observer at Celtic Park last night as Ange Postecoglou’s men took on Bayer Leverkusen, and the capital boss admitted that this season is all about trying to secure their place on the European stage next year. (The Scotsman)

