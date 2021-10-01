While most newly-promoted side’s aim simply for top flight survival and then attempt to build on that, Hearts would never be allowed to pitch so low. Instead, having made a bold start to their league campaign, they are mixing it with Rangers, Hibs, and Saturday’s opponents Motherwell at the top of the table, with European qualification the goal.

“It’s part and parcel of being at Hearts,” he said, well aware of the expectations placed on players and managers there.

“That’s the ultimate aim for Hearts - to get to that level. But we’re not there yet. We’re a team that’s been promoted, we have had a good start to the season.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has targetted a European spot in his first season back in the Premiership. Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group

“That has to be the ultimate aim for us, it’s where we want to be but you only get there by winning on a Saturday and then the next Saturday, then the next.

“If we can do that consistently then we will deserve to be in that position but you have Motherwell, Hibs, Aberdeen wanting to be there, too, and St Johnstone have been there and will want to get there again. It’s up to us.”

After a tough couple of years and a season in the Championship, Neilson revealed there was always some anxiety about how they would stack up on their return to the Premiership.

“At the end of the day we got promoted in the summer and there is always that doubt at the back of everyones’ mind: where are we as a team? Are we going to be here or there? We’re seven games into the season and we’re here at the moment but we have to continually be there.”

For him, it is all about perspective and acknowledging the ever-changing context.

“You have to look at the background and say, we haven’t played Motherwell or Rangers yet. There are teams in the league we have not pitched ourselves against. Once you get a full round of games in you can go, ‘we know where we are against these teams’. We still have to be realistic about what we are and where we are at the moment.”

A victory over Celtic on the opening day, and draws with the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs have galvanised the Tynecastle side but those are the threats that incoming players will be well aware of. Their ability to raise their game to the same heights against the likes of Motherwell will be a significant test of mettle and offer more insight into their ability to maintain their challenge.

“You’ve got Taylor Moore, Stephen Kingsley, who had never played in the Premiership before, Beni [Baningime], [Cammy] Devlin, [Ben] Woodburn, so every game they go into is a new experience so I expect them to be excited about the game.

“It’s tight at the moment but we are only seven games in and the key for all teams is consistency and picking up points. You have to win almost every game. Whether teams can do that or not is a different story because it’s easier said than done.”

