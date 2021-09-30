Callum McGregor issues message to Celtic fans with players behind Ange Postecoglou's plan

Celtic Captain Callum McGregor. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Parkhead side had another difficult evening, losing 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

McGregor returned to the starting line-up after missing the previous four games.

His influence couldn’t help Celtic record a positive result.

“First and foremost good to be back out there with the team,” he said. “A couple of weeks off there and it is nothing worse when you are not playing football.

"A difficult game, a real high level opponent. We had some good moments in the game but at this level the game is decided in moments and that is what happened. When you don’t take your chances you are alwayS going to struggle on the counter-attack if they put one away and it changes the complexion of the game.

"I think that was a theme throughout the game. I thought we dominated the ball pretty well, held our own but in the moments that really mattered we have to be better.”

After a chastening defeat, McGregor delivered insight into Postecoglou’s plans for the team and why it will take time.

"It’s a very, very high demanding style of football,” he said. “You need everyone to buy in, everyone to move and be connected all the time. That takes time for all the players to understand where to move, when to move.

"In the transition we need to defend better. That's where the issue has been as the team. We’ve had loads of the ball in the games but it’s in the defensive transition that’s where we've struggled

"It’s going to take a bit of time to nail down the specifics of it but everyone is together, everyone believes what the manager is trying to do.”

McGregor issues specific praise for the fans.

“To be fair to the supporters, a word for them, they stayed with the team right throughout as you'd expect on one of these nights and even more so to take a defeat like that,” he said.

"I want to thank them for staying with the team as much they did.”