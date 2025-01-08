The former Scottish Premiership title winner has moved to third favourite for a big EFL Championship job.

Ex-Celtic and Hibs head coach Neil Lennon could be in line for a return to management just four months after being sacked by Rapid București.

The 53-year-old boss has not managed in the United Kingdom since leaving Celtic at the end of the 2020/21 season, but has taken in shorts stints in Romania and Cyprus, where he was head coach of Omonia.

The five-time Scottish Premiership title-winning boss could now be set to return to management in the EFL Championship though, after he emerged as a front runner for the Luton Town job, as pressure grows on Hatters boss Rob Edwards.

Edwards took Luton to the English Premier League via the playoffs in his first season in charge at Kenilworth Road but has had a troubled return to the EFL Championship after suffering relegation from the top tier last year. Currently in 20th position in the league, the Hatters are just two points clear of the relegation spots after crashing to a fourth successive defeat on Monday night when they lost 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers.

Neil Lennon has been tipped as a possible replacement for Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, should he be sacked. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

With Luton expected to challenge for an immediate return to the English Premier League at the beginning of the campaign, Edwards has now come under increasing pressure, with several betting markets beginning to wonder if a change of manager is due.

According to reports, Luton could now look to replace the 42-year-old boss, who has admitted results are all that can save him. “You can see players are giving everything,” said Edwards. “You can see very similar performances recently. The results are not good enough and we are in a results business. All of us, players, staff and everybody. Again, we're in a results business. We know that and the results themselves are not good enough."

