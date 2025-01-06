Former Celtic player of year makes eyecatching Hungary move after criticism of previous role

Irish striker to take charge of Hungarian champions

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach at Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

The 44-year-old Irishman, who left his role as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss in June having guided the Israeli club to the league title, replaces Pascal Jansen following his departure for New York City FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on Ferencvaros’ official website said: “We announce the successor to Dutchman Pascal Jansen to lead our 35-time champion and 24-time cup winner team, as the 146-time national team player of the Republic of Ireland Robbie Keane has signed on Monday.

Robbie Keane plays for Celtic in a match against Kilmarnock. | Getty Images

“The new head coach arrived in Budapest on Sunday evening and will leave on Tuesday to join our team at the training camp in Spain.”

One of his country’s most decorated footballers, Keane played for Celtic in the second half of the 2009/10 season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 12 goals in 16 appearances under managers Tony Mowbray and Neil Lennon. Celtic finished second in the Premier League that year and failed to win any silverware, although Keane’s spell at Parkhead was widely viewed as a success. He was voted the fans’ player of the year.

Keane netted a record 68 senior international goals during a 19-year playing career which included spells with Wolves, Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moved into coaching in 2018 as player-manager at ATK in India and worked as an assistant to Ireland boss Mick McCarthy during his second spell in charge, and later took up a similar role under former Spurs team-mate Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

Robbie Keane was in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv. | AFP via Getty Images

He was part of Sam Allardyce’s staff at Leeds as they unsuccessfully tried to pull off an unlikely escape from Premier League relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season, but was then offered the chance to manage in his own right by Maccabi.

Keane guided the Tel Aviv club to a league and cup double and took them to the last 16 in the European Conference League in his one season at the helm. However, his reign attracted criticism at home in Ireland after he opted to remain in his post following Israel’s military action in Gaza.