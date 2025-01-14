Celtic could go 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this week as they prepare to visit injury-hit Dundee at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side rallied late against Ross County at the weekend to secure a 4-1 win at Dingwall thanks to a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi and injury time strikes from Arne Engels and Luke McCowan. The win ensured the Hoops went an astonishing 15 points clear at the top of the table, with the title race already looking all but over.

As for the hosts Dundee, they enter the game on the back of a much-needed weekend off, with their last result coming on Thursday in a 1-1 draw with Rangers. Tony Docherty’s side have been besieged by injury in the past month, but could welcome back a key duo on Tuesday as the Dee begin to welcome back some of their injured stars.

Celtic have been provided some positive injury news yesterday, though one player has been linked with a departure from the club this week meaning he is unlikely to be included in the Hoops squad that heads to Dens Park.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game at Dens Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Billy Koumetio - Dundee - OUT The French full-back will be out for a significant period, with Dundee's injury issues in defence piling up in recent weeks. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Antonio Portales - Dundee - OUT He was taken off at half-time against Ross County on boxing day with a hamstring injury, which has 'rocked' Dundee, according to head coach Tony Docherty. The Mexican was been ruled out for six weeks upon suffering the injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - MOVED TO LAFC Won't be part of the squad after the club confirmed the Norwegian had sealed a loan move to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC on Monday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales