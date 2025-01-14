Both Celtic and Dundee have injury concerns ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash between the sides on Tuesday. Cr: SNS Group.Both Celtic and Dundee have injury concerns ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash between the sides on Tuesday. Cr: SNS Group.
Both Celtic and Dundee have injury concerns ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash between the sides on Tuesday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Dundee vs Celtic injury news: 6 out as transfer exits looming and Brendan Rodgers sweats on key man

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:22 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 10:56 GMT

Here is the latest injury news ahead of Dundee v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Dens Park on Tuesday evening.

Celtic could go 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this week as they prepare to visit injury-hit Dundee at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side rallied late against Ross County at the weekend to secure a 4-1 win at Dingwall thanks to a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi and injury time strikes from Arne Engels and Luke McCowan. The win ensured the Hoops went an astonishing 15 points clear at the top of the table, with the title race already looking all but over.

As for the hosts Dundee, they enter the game on the back of a much-needed weekend off, with their last result coming on Thursday in a 1-1 draw with Rangers. Tony Docherty’s side have been besieged by injury in the past month, but could welcome back a key duo on Tuesday as the Dee begin to welcome back some of their injured stars.

Celtic have been provided some positive injury news yesterday, though one player has been linked with a departure from the club this week meaning he is unlikely to be included in the Hoops squad that heads to Dens Park.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game at Dens Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The French full-back will be out for a significant period, with Dundee's injury issues in defence piling up in recent weeks.

1. Billy Koumetio - Dundee - OUT

The French full-back will be out for a significant period, with Dundee's injury issues in defence piling up in recent weeks. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
He was taken off at half-time against Ross County on boxing day with a hamstring injury, which has 'rocked' Dundee, according to head coach Tony Docherty. The Mexican was been ruled out for six weeks upon suffering the injury.

2. Antonio Portales - Dundee - OUT

He was taken off at half-time against Ross County on boxing day with a hamstring injury, which has 'rocked' Dundee, according to head coach Tony Docherty. The Mexican was been ruled out for six weeks upon suffering the injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Won't be part of the squad after the club confirmed the Norwegian had sealed a loan move to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC on Monday.

3. Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - MOVED TO LAFC

Won't be part of the squad after the club confirmed the Norwegian had sealed a loan move to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC on Monday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Had impressed at Dens Park following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers, but has missed a significant period of time due to injury recently. However, he could make his return against Celtic after the club they hope to have him available for the game against the champions.

4. Ziyad Larkeche - Dundee - DOUBT

Had impressed at Dens Park following his loan move from Queens Park Rangers, but has missed a significant period of time due to injury recently. However, he could make his return against Celtic after the club they hope to have him available for the game against the champions. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice