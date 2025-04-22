Dundee United vs Celtic match officials are confirmed by the Scottish FA.

The Scottish FA have confirmed the referee and match officials that will take charge of Dundee United vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Tannadice this weekend.

With the visitors needing just one point to a secure a fourth successive title - and 55th in their history - all eyes will be on Saturday’s game, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage set to begin at 11.30am on the subscription channel.

The fourth meeting between the sides this season, Celtic have won their last two games against Jim Goodwin’s side, winning 2-0 and 3-0 in the club’s respective fixtures in January and February. One of the few sides to take points off Celtic this season though, the sides last clash at Tannadice saw Dundee United grind out of 0-0 draw with the champions.

The away side will head into the game with some real momentum, having scored 10 goals in their last two games, including a 5-0 thumping of St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. A brace from Daizen Maeda, coupled with goals from Callum McGregor, Adam Idah and Jota secured Rodgers’ sides place in another cup final at Hampden Park.

As for the hosts, they had a weekend to rest and prepare for the game, with the club’s last game also coming against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership a fortnight ago, where Emmanuel Adegboyega’s 25th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win.

With a potential title party on the line for the visiting fans, the Scottish FA have now confirmed the match officials for Saturday’s game:

Dundee United vs Celtic referee

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Don Robertson. He has officiated 19 Scottish Premiership games this season, taking charge of four Dundee United games, and five of Celtic’s. His most recent Celtic game was the 3-3 draw with Dundee on February 14 at Dens Park.

During the 2024/25 season, Robertson has handed out a total of 76 yellow cards, and two red cards. He has handed out five yellow cards to Celtic players (an average of 1 per game), and 11 to Dundee United players (an average of 2.75 per game).

He awards an average of 19.53 fouls per game - the third lowest in the division. Celtic have won 60% of the games he has taken charge of this season, whereas Dundee United have won just 25% of the games he has officiated this season.