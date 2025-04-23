Celtic could seal a fourth successive title at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Here is the latest team news ahead of Dundee United v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Tannadice on Saturday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are just one point away from sealing their fourth successive - and joint record 55th - Scottish league title as they face Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday (kick off: 12.30pm).

Last weekend’s 5-0 win over St Johnstone is the Scottish Cup secured their place in next month’s final and, having already won the Scottish League Cup back in December, Celtic are now on the verge of winning an astonishing sixth domestic treble in the last nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United will aim to ruin the Celtic title party though, as they aim to cement a place in the European spots come the end of the campaign. Experienced duo Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher were both informed their contracts would not be renewed earlier this week, so could we see a starting XI change for the hosts against the champions?

As for Celtic, both Jota and Nicolas Kuhn made an impact as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s thrashing of St Johnstone, but will Rodgers opt to start either of them in this weekend’s potential title decider?