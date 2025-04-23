Dundee United vs Celtic injury news: 2 out as Brendan Rodgers considers two changes for huge Tannadice clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Comment
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Celtic could seal a fourth successive title at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic could seal a fourth successive title at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon. Cr: SNS Group.
Here is the latest team news ahead of Dundee United v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Tannadice on Saturday.

Celtic are just one point away from sealing their fourth successive - and joint record 55th - Scottish league title as they face Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday (kick off: 12.30pm).

Last weekend’s 5-0 win over St Johnstone is the Scottish Cup secured their place in next month’s final and, having already won the Scottish League Cup back in December, Celtic are now on the verge of winning an astonishing sixth domestic treble in the last nine years.

Dundee United will aim to ruin the Celtic title party though, as they aim to cement a place in the European spots come the end of the campaign. Experienced duo Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher were both informed their contracts would not be renewed earlier this week, so could we see a starting XI change for the hosts against the champions?

As for Celtic, both Jota and Nicolas Kuhn made an impact as a second-half substitute in last weekend’s thrashing of St Johnstone, but will Rodgers opt to start either of them in this weekend’s potential title decider?

Ahead of the game at Tannadice, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

